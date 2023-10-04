Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill ditches glamorous avatar as BK Shivani comes on her chat show; skips wearing footwear

MUMBAI: Reportedly, Siddharth Shukla’s mother is a follower Brahma Kumaris and after the actor’s demise even Shehnaaz Gill has been in touch with the Brahma Kumaris. Earlier, she had done an interaction with BK Shivani on her YouTube, and now, she has invited her to the chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.

Till now, many celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others have come on Shehnaaz’s chat show. She is always seen in glamorous avatar while interacting with the celebs, and she always looks stunning.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans

But, today, as BK Shivani came on her show, the actress opted to ditch the glamorous avatar, and she wore a simple outfit. Not just that, she even skipped wearing the footwear.

Whenever celebs on Shehnaaz’s show, paparazzi is there for the photographs and today also they were on the sets. But, Shehnaaz requested them not to make noise, and she was very happy when they silently clicked pictures without making any noise. Check out the video below...

Did you like this simply avatar of Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film will be launched today, and the movie is slated to release on Eid this year. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and more.

Also Read: Really! Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool at her security people for pushing her fans away, says “Panic kyun ho rehe ho…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.