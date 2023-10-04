Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill ditches glamorous avatar as BK Shivani comes on her chat show; skips wearing footwear

Till now, many celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others have come on Shehnaaz’s chat show. And today, the actress shot an episode with BK Shivani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 15:56
movie_image: 
Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Reportedly, Siddharth Shukla’s mother is a follower Brahma Kumaris and after the actor’s demise even Shehnaaz Gill has been in touch with the Brahma Kumaris. Earlier, she had done an interaction with BK Shivani on her YouTube, and now, she has invited her to the chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.

Till now, many celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others have come on Shehnaaz’s chat show. She is always seen in glamorous avatar while interacting with the celebs, and she always looks stunning.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans

But, today, as BK Shivani came on her show, the actress opted to ditch the glamorous avatar, and she wore a simple outfit. Not just that, she even skipped wearing the footwear.

Whenever celebs on Shehnaaz’s show, paparazzi is there for the photographs and today also they were on the sets. But, Shehnaaz requested them not to make noise, and she was very happy when they silently clicked pictures without making any noise. Check out the video below...

 

Did you like this simply avatar of Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer of the film will be launched today, and the movie is slated to release on Eid this year. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and more.

Also Read: Really! Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool at her security people for pushing her fans away, says “Panic kyun ho rehe ho…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Shehnaaz Gill Brahma Kumaris BK Shivani Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Raghav Juyal Jassie Gill Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Anupamaa:Kya Baat Hai! Vanraj will now approach Anupama and ask her to accept his friendship
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Upcoming Drama! Radhika lies to her mother for her happiness’ sake
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Twist! Abhimanyu will dig deep to know more about Abhir’s birth
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:What! Sai will now face Pakhi’s wrath as the latter warns her against accepting Virat’s proposal
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa:What! Anuj and Anupama walk alone on the road
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan
Sexy! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is setting the Instagram on fire with bikini pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Varun Dhawan
Sexy! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is setting the Instagram on fire with bikini pictures
Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer
Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer
SONAM KAPOOR
Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House
Kiara Advani
Awww! Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures with brother Mishaal from her wedding on Siblings Day
Chengiz
Interesting! Jeet on his film Chengiz being called the KGF of Bengal, “It is completely an independent film which has no similarity with KGF”
Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan roped in for movie Chal Zindagi