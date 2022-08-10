Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 3: Salman Khan starrer shows a huge jump over the weekend, but Monday will be a big test

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was expected to take the box office by storm. While of course it has no where reached the mark that Pathaan left at the box office, the movie has done well in its first weekend.

On its day one (non-holiday), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected Rs. 15.81 crore which was a bit low as it was expected to open better. But, on Saturday, the film showed a huge jump as it was Eid. The movie on its day 2 collected Rs. 25.75 crore and on Sunday collected Rs. 26.61 crore, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 68.17 crore.

The collection is not wow but it is also not bad. An 80-90 crore weekend would have looked better, but for now, we can call it decent. Now, all eyes are on Monday.

A movie starring a superstar always gets a fantastic response at the box office over the weekend. But, it depends on the weekdays. If the content is good, the film continues its dream run at the box office.

The reviews of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have been mixed and if the movie gets a double digit on Monday it will be a good sign. So, let’s see what will the collection on weekdays.

One of the positive factors that’s working for KKBKKJ is that for the next many weeks there are no big releases. The next biggie to release in theatres will be Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. So, if not for five weeks, the Salman Khan starrer can at least do well for a couple of weeks.

