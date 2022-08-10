Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 4: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer passes the Monday test

Monday was a crucial day for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But, the movie has passed the Monday test. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/25/2023 - 13:09
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan started on a very regular note, but thanks to Eid, it showed a huge jump at the box office over the weekend, and collected Rs. 68.17 crore.

The weekend collection was not great, but decent. A 80-90 crore weekend would have been better. However, the main test for the film was on Monday. A lot of times, it happens that after a huge weekend, massy films fall flat on weekdays, but that has not happened with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is an entertaining film, but with a few flaws

Of course, the film has dropped on Monday, but the collection is in double digital and that’s a positive sign. On its fourth day the movie collected Rs. 10.17 crore, taking the total to Rs. 78.34 crore. Now, even if there’s further drop, one can expect the movie to end week one with around Rs. 100 crore which is again not excellent but decent.

The movie is not in a flop or a disaster zone, but it will be interesting to see whether it will reach the hit spot or will stop at average to semi-hit. One of the positive factors for KKBKKJ is that for the next many weeks, there are no major releases, so it can continue to collect at the box office even at the low pace.

Salman’s last theatrical release was Bharat and it was also an Eid release. The movie had collected Rs. 211.07 crore. Well, it looks difficult that KKBKKJ will collect that much.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Jassie Gill Raghav Juyal Movie News TellyChakkar
