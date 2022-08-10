Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 7: Salman Khan starrer shows further drop, fails to reach the 100 crore club

MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was expected to take the box office by storm. Though after an ordinary start, it did well over the weekend, and even passed the Monday test, the movie shocking showed the drop in collection from Tuesday.

After a Rs. 10 crore Monday, it was expected that the movie might stay in the range of Rs. 7-8 crore in the coming days. However, that didn’t happen the film went on to show further drop at the box office.

On its seventh day, it collected Rs. 3.50 crore, taking the first week total to Rs. 90.15 crore. Well, the collection is strictly average, and to be in the safe zone, it should have collected at least Rs. 100 crore at the box office in its first week.

There’s no major Hindi release this week, so that might benefit the film at the box office in its second weekend. However, after such dull weekdays, we cannot have expectations from the movie.

Salman Khan’s last theatrical release Dabangg had collected Rs. 121.58 crore at the box office in its first week. Bharat, which was also an Eid release, had collected Rs. 180.05 crore in its first week. So, compared to those films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is very behind.

Meanwhile, talking about the worldwide box office collection, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan has collected Rs. 151.12 crore. Well, we cannot call Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a flop, but it is also not a clean hit yet.

