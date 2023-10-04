Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: This Salman Khan starrer looks like a treat for all the Bhai fans

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this year. Today, finally the trailer of the film has been released. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI:    Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. A few months ago, the teaser of the film was released, and later a few songs from the movie were launched. Now, today finally, the trailer of the film has been released. 

Salman took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He tweeted, "Did u see the trailer with your bhai n jaan ? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer."

 

 

 

Also Read: Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill ditches glamorous avatar as BK Shivani comes on her chat show; skips wearing footwear

But, while the trailer is a treat for Salman Khan's fans, others might not be impressed much with it as the emotional angle doesn't connect well. However, let's hope that the movie has other things to offer apart from just massy action. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be Salman's first release as a lead after the pandemic. In his last theatrical release, Antim, the actor played a supporting role. So, box office-wise, all eyes are on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as after Pathaan, it is the biggest release of the year. 

The movie is slated to release during the Eid weekend, so we can expect it to take a bumper opening at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get further after the weekend. 

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. 

Did you like the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan and are you excited to watch the film in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read:Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

