Must Read! Know all about Fauzia Adeel Butt, the mystery woman posing with celebs at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash

Many pictures of stars went viral from the bash and netizens couldn’t help but notice a mystery woman posing with stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, M S Dhoni, Alia Bhatt and many others.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 16:26
movie_image: 
Fauzia Adeel

MUMBAI: Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his celeb friends. The who’s who from the entertainment and sports industry were seen having a good time. Many pictures of stars went viral from the bash and netizens couldn’t help but notice a mystery woman posing with stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, M S Dhoni, Alia Bhatt and many others.

Also Read- Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash

The woman seen in these pictures is Fauzia Adeel Butt. But who is Fauzia? She is the CEO of a Qatar based company called FAB Entertainment that handles celebrity management, organizes events, concerts and entertainment related functions the world over. She is not just connected to Indian celebs but also with international celebs like Lionel Messi, David Becham and many others, and her Instagram shows her posing with many celebs.

Fauzia even hosted many Indian celebs at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The businesswoman must have met SRK during his visit to Qatar and there is another connection between the two. Recently she shared a picture with Rajkumar Hirani who has directed Khan in Dunki. She even shared the drop 1 teaser of the film on her social media page. There are speculations that she will be part of the film’s promotion/distribution in Qatar and the Middle East.

Also Read- Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’

Fauzia ‘s shares pictures went viral in the matter of minutes and many compared her to Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who is seen partying with celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Karan Johar, Ananya panday and many more. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA

Fauzia Adeel Butt SRK Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone MS Dhoni Ranveer Singh Raju Hirani Kareena Kapoor birthday bash Movie News FAB TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
MUMBAI :Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab...
Wow! Tiger 3 gets U/A Certification from CBFC with no cuts, Minor alterations in Salman Khan's film
MUMBAI :Tiger 3, the highly awaited film starring Salman Khan, is set to release in the midst of the upcoming festive...
OMG! Did you know that not just the family one, but Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS in common? Read to find out!
MUMBAI :Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our actresses and celebrities...
“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’
MUMBAI: Celebrated as the year’s most passionate love story, COLORS’ recently launched show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has got...
Must Read! Know all about Fauzia Adeel Butt, the mystery woman posing with celebs at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash
MUMBAI: Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his...
Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint
MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
Latest Video
Related Stories
Esha Deol
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
Tiger 3
Wow! Tiger 3 gets U/A Certification from CBFC with no cuts, Minor alterations in Salman Khan's film
Karisma and Navya
OMG! Did you know that not just the family one, but Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS in common? Read to find out!
Mrunal Thakur
Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about her mother Vrinda Rai’s battle with cancer
Jio World Plaza
KYA BAAT HAI! Bollywood celebrities dazzle in the most stylish avatars for the grand launch of Jio World Plaza