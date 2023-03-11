Must Read! Know all about Fauzia Adeel Butt, the mystery woman posing with celebs at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash

MUMBAI: Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his celeb friends. The who’s who from the entertainment and sports industry were seen having a good time. Many pictures of stars went viral from the bash and netizens couldn’t help but notice a mystery woman posing with stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, M S Dhoni, Alia Bhatt and many others.

The woman seen in these pictures is Fauzia Adeel Butt. But who is Fauzia? She is the CEO of a Qatar based company called FAB Entertainment that handles celebrity management, organizes events, concerts and entertainment related functions the world over. She is not just connected to Indian celebs but also with international celebs like Lionel Messi, David Becham and many others, and her Instagram shows her posing with many celebs.

Fauzia even hosted many Indian celebs at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The businesswoman must have met SRK during his visit to Qatar and there is another connection between the two. Recently she shared a picture with Rajkumar Hirani who has directed Khan in Dunki. She even shared the drop 1 teaser of the film on her social media page. There are speculations that she will be part of the film’s promotion/distribution in Qatar and the Middle East.

Fauzia ‘s shares pictures went viral in the matter of minutes and many compared her to Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who is seen partying with celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Karan Johar, Ananya panday and many more.

