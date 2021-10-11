MUST READ! Know more about Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy; check out the pictures where the couple gives major goals

MUMBAI: Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing work coming from the side of the superstar and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt the actor is followed for not only his movies and style but also the couple goals he and his wife Sneha Reddy give.

So today let us know more in detail about Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy with some amazing pictures of the couple which give major couple goals.

About Sneha Reddy

Sneha Reddy was born on 29 September 1985 in Hyderabad, India. She is the daughter of K C Shekar Reddy, who is the chairman of SCIENT Institute in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad. The actress has a master's degree in Computer Science from the USA and a B. Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Sneha Readdy is the director of the academic placement cell of the same institute and serves as a mentor to young students. She is also the chief editor of the college magazine SPECTRUM. She also started a new professional photography studio recently named PICABOO.

Sneha Reddy also has a younger sister Nagu Reddy. Sneha is a famous social media personality with millions of followers. She regularly posts her beautiful pictures on her Instagram account for her fans.

ALSO READ – (FABULOUS! Shabana Azmi lauds Javed Akhtar's first wife Honey Irani; says ‘she never poisoned the children's minds against me’)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s marriage

Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in a grand ceremony on November 26, 2010, in Hyderabad. Three months after the engagement, Arjun and Sneha got married on March 6, 2011.

Here are the times when this amazing Jodi gave us major couple goals

No doubt these are some amazing pictures coming from the side of the couple and they truly define love and companionship together. These pictures of this couple surely give us major couple goals and no doubt there are millions of fans who just wait to see the smallest glimpse of the jodi.

What are your views on this Jodi do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and, television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (EXPLOSIVE! Kareena Kapoor Khan CRITICIZED for ignoring a guard; Netizens call her 'ghamandi'; WATCH VIDEO)