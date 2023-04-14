Must Read! Know more about Feroz form Farzi, Bhuvan Arora

MUMBAI:Web series Farzi which had Shahid Kapoor in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans and audience, the show was loved for its amazing story, some great performances and one of the high points of the web series was the and bond and the friendship which was shown between character of Bhuvan Arora and Shahid Kapoor's character.

The actor Bhuvan Arora who was seen playing the character of Feroz which was immensely loved by the fans and audience, in fact there were many scenes where Bhuvan Arora was overpowering Shahid Kapoor in the show. indeed his performance was very raw and real in the show.

Having said that we have seen and loved the actor Bhuvan Arora in the web series and today let us have a look at some of the lesser known facts of the actor.

Bhuvan Arora whose nick name is Manu is from Delhi the, in fact since childhood his dream was to become an actor so initially he was into Modelling and finally he came into acting

The actor has completed his schooling from Naval Public School Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and he has done his college from film and Television Institute of India Pune, Maharashtra.

Do you know actor Bhuvan Arora has a diploma in acting.

Do you known much before Farzi the actor Bhuvan Arora was the part of the movies like Shudh Desi Romance, Naam Shabana and Bank Chor

Talking about his favourite actor it is Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt

Well these are some of the lesser known facts about the actor Bhuvan Arora

