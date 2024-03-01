Must read! Know more about Ira Khan’s husband-to-be, Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: As the New Year rings in, the Bollywood industry is going to have a special wedding as Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Also read - Amazing! Aamir Khan's home lit up ahead of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

The couple will reportedly exchange vows on January 3, 2024. From today, January 2, Ira and Nupur started their wedding festivities with the presence of their close family members and friends.

Talking about that, they have been sharing a bunch of pictures of them performing pre-wedding rituals on their social media accounts.

Ahead of the high-profile wedding, let us give you some detailed information gathered from various reports about Ira's husband-to-be Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan's would-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness coach, consultant, and athlete. Nupur boasts of an impressive clientele, with none other than Aamir Khan among his notable clients.

Notably, he also trained former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Ira Khan's fortunes took a romantic turn when she discovered the love of Nupur, her father's fitness coach. In various videos, Ira and Nupur were spotted leaving the gym center together.

Nupur Shikhare is a Pune boy. He is said to have graduated from RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He reportedly specializes in calisthenics and movements.

According to reports, Nupur Shikhare is a skilled dancer. Not only this but also he was once inclined towards filmmaking.

Aamir Khan's future son-in-law Nupur Shikhare is a skilled dancer and undoubtedly the passion he got from his mother. His mother, Pritam Shikhare is a renowned Kathak dancer.

Nupur Shikhare has an Instagram account with the username of nupur_popeye. The fitness coach has a delightful amount of fan following with more than thirty-three thousand people. He follows four hundred and ninety-six people on his Instagram and made nine hundred and fifty-six posts as of now.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan Productions, and others follow him on the account.

Reportedly, amid the pandemic lockdown in 2020, Ira Khan was living in her father's house, where serendipity introduced her to Nupur Shikhare.

Even though their interactions and relationship were primarily focused on her fitness journey, their bond blossomed into a deeper companionship.

In September 2022, Nupur popped the question to Ira at a triathlon. He got down on one knee holding a ring. Ira accepted his proposal and the two sealed the deal with a romantic kiss. Ira also posted a video from the day to announce her surprise engagement story on social media. The news went viral in no time.

In November 2022, Ira Khan's fiance Nupur Shikhare shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony, one of which showcased him going down on one knee and proposing to her again, as she gots emotional.

Looking at each other while holding each other on the dance floor, the couple looked dreamy. For the event, Ira wore a bright red gown while Nupur opted for a classic black suit. Sharing the new inside glimpse, Nupur ditched a caption and added two heart emojis.

On the other hand, Ira also dropped a video clip from their ring ceremony at the party. The two shared a kiss after putting rings on each other's fingers and celebrated with a little dance on stage. During the special moment, Bruno Mars' Marry You was played.

Some of her long note reads, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome.”

On January 1, 2024, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were clicked arriving for the Haldi ceremony, rocking traditional nauvari sarees. The bride-to-be's mother Reena Dutta donned a dark green saree with a golden border and paired it with a red blouse.

She wore a golden necklace, and matching bangles, and was seen holding a basket as she headed for Ira and Nupur's haldi rituals. She was seen posing with groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare, who was dressed in a red kurta and white pajamas. Nupur's mom Pritam Shikhare was also seen posing with them.

On the other hand, Kiran Rao opted for a purple and blue nauvari saree with a golden border. She wore a simple golden necklace, and matching bangles, and styled her hair with gajra for Ira and Nupur's Haldi.

A source revealed to News 18 that the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will take place on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel, followed by the two reception parties – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.

The report further suggests that couple will have a Marathi-style wedding as a mark of honor to the groom’s roots. According to the source, most of the jewelry shopping has taken place from a popular store in Matunga, which is known for its traditional pieces and designs.

Also read - Aww! Aamir Khan reveals that he's going to cry a lot at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, is all praises for son-in-law Nupur Shikhare

On the other hand, the food menu will also comprise an eclectic spread. The source was quoted as saying, “Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it’s going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla