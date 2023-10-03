Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating

As we all know sister of Arjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor is dating thing Rohan Thakkar,today let us know more in detail about Rohan Thakkar
MUMBAI:No doubt sister of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time not only with her pictures and post all over internet but she was the talk of the town when she was reportedly in relationship with the writer Rohan Thakkar.

Well today let us have a look at the detail of Rohan Thakkar. Rohan Thakkar is the Hindi movies and serial script writer he has came into LimeLight after relationship with Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor.

Rohan Thakkar was born on 15 November in Mumbai. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Advertising and Marketing from FLAME University in Pune. In 2013, he pursued a Master of Fine Arts in Screenwriting at New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

In 2011, Rohan worked as a content writer at NewzMonger, India. Then, he worked as a social media management trainee and assistant Copywriter at Grey Worldwide – G2 Interactive, India. In 2015, Rohan was appointed as an executive assistant to the Talent/Music Artists Management of Next Level Entertainment Global in Los Angeles.

He written for The Novelist (2016). Later, he wrote many screenplays for short films such as Never Too Late (2016), Nimbus (2018), and The Novelist (2019).

Must read! Know more about Rohan Thakkar whom Anshula Kapoor is dating
