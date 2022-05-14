Must Read! Know more in detail about Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva

MUMBAI : Actor Pawan Kalyan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor which is getting some amazing response not only at the regional level but also at the national level.

With his amazing acting contribution and his stylish appearances the actor has been grabbing the attention of the fans and no doubt he has made a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. We have seen and loved the actor over the time and today let us know more in detail about his wife Anna Lezhneva

As we all know Anna Lezhneva is the third wife of the actor and he got married in the year 2013. Born in the year 1980 the birthplace of Anna Lezhneva was Russia and she is a Christian.

Anna Lezhneva has done plenty of small roles in south Indian films including the 2011 Telugu film Teen Maar in which she shared her small screen time with her husband Pawan Kalyan

Anna and Pawan Kalyan met for the first time in the year 2011 during the shooting of Taan Maar where Pawan was in lead.

Reportedly they fell in love and started living together and had a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova. There were also many rumors that this daughter of Anna Lezhneva was from her previous failed relationship.

The couple got married in September 2013, and has a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich along with Polena.

No doubt this love story of the actor Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva is not less than any Bollywood movie, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

