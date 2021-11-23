Must read! Know more in detail about Rajkumar Rao's wife Patralekha and about her Lifestyle

MUMBAI : Recently Rajkumar Rao tied knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekha who is an actress. No doubt the social media was flooded with the wedding pictures of this beautiful couple and we have seen many Bollywood celebrities attending the wedding ceremony and blessing this lovely couple.

We have also seen many fans giving lot of love and blessing to this couple by sharing their pictures all across the social media. As we all know actress Patralekha was seen in the movie Citylights along with the actor Rajkumar Rao. Many of the fans does not know much in detail about the actress show today let us have a look at the detailed information about the actress Patralekha and her lifestyle.

1. Name and date of birth

Actress Patralekha made her Bollywood debut along with Rajkumar Rao in the movie Citylights. Patralekha Paul was born as Anwita Paul on 20th February 1990, in Shillong, Meghalaya. This name Patralekha was given to her by her grandmother.

2. Educational qualification

Patralekha Paul went to a boarding school which was named Assam Valley School. The actress later got graduated from Bishop Cotton Girls School, Bangalore. After completing her studies she joined Barry John acting studio in Mumbai to learn acting.

3. Family

Patralekha Paul's father was a chartered accountant and her mother Papri Paul is home maker. The actress has two sibling, Parnalekha Paul and Agnish Paul. And now she is happily married to Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao.

4. Career

Her father wanted her to follow in his foot step but she wanted to make her career in acting industry. While studying in HR college of commerce and economics the actress appeared in many commercials. After appearing in few more commercials the actress later made her acting debut with the movie Citylights. This movie was a low budget but it was a commercial success and the performance of both the actors was immensely loved by the fans. She was later seen in thriller movie titled Love Games. In the year 2017 Patralekha played the character of Nandini in web series Bose: Dead/Alive which also had Rajkumar Rao in the leading role.

Well no doubt we have seen less of the actress on screen and we look forward to see more of her work in the upcoming days. What are your views on actress Patralekha Paul and on her wedding do let us know in the comments section below.

