Must read! Know more in detail about Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol

Actor Sunny Deol is no doubt one of the finest actors we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters which were played by the actor and are remembered till today. Talking about the personal life of Sunny Deol, we all know the actor got married to Pooja Deol. But nothing is known about Pooja.

So today let us know more in detail about Pooja Deol

Name and profession

Pooja Deol who is also known as Lynda Deol, is half British and half Indian. Her father is a native of India while her mother was from the United Kingdom. Pooja Deol has been a writer by profession. Do you know Pooja Deol also worked in the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana which had Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra?

Marriage

Pooja Deol and Sunny Deol tied the knot in 1984. It is said that it was quite a secret wedding back then and nobody came to know about the ceremony. Pooja has kept herself out of the limelight all these years and loves to spend time with her family instead. The couple has two sons Karan Deol and Rajvir Deol.

Difficult time in married life

A few years later Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol did not get along with each other, reportedly it was the rude and reckless behavior of Sunny Deol. There were also rumors floating around which spoke about Sunny Deol’s extramarital affairs with co-actors such as Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia. And, that is why Pooja always tried to keep things low-key. She was evidently not happy with her husband, but she had the support of her in-laws in this and eventually, everything was resolved.

No doubt Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol always look amazing whenever they are snapped and we look forward to seeing some amazing pictures coming from the side of this couple.

