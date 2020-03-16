Must read! Know more in detail about superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s wife Shailaja Balakrishnan

MUMBAI: Actor Chiyaan Vikram is no doubt one of the most loved and talented actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have seen some great performances coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans not only at the regional level but at the national level.

His movie like Dhill (2001), Gemini (2002), Dhool (2003) and Saamy (2003) has made string mark in the hearts and mind of the fans, also movie lie Aparichit, and I has given immense love specially from the hindi speaking audience, no doubt the fans always looks forward to know more in detail about the actor and also the upcoming projects of his.

Having said that today let us know in detail about the wife of the actor, Shailaja Balakrishnan

Shailaja Balakrishnan is born in 1958 in Thalaserry Kerala. started her schooling in the year 1962 to 1973 at Auxilium Convent High School, Mumbai. She has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science from Ramnarain Ruia College. After this, she has done a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), English language and Literature, General.

After completing her studies she started teaching at Emirates National School, Sharjah. Then after that, she also did coordinator work at The Indian High School, Dubai. Now she is an Academic Consultant at Ryall Associates.

It was the year 1980 Vikram met with an accident and he went to church for worshipping in Kerala where he met Shailaja Balakrishnan. At that time she was working as a psychological teacher, so she gave moral support to Vikram who was on complete bed rest. During his treatment, both of them liked each other and they created a strong relationship. Both of them started loving each other deeply and they decided to get married.

Shailaja Balakrishnan married Vikram in 1992 at Guruvayoor temple in Kerala. They had a low profile wedding reception in Loyola college church, Chennai. After two years the couple gave birth to two children’s Akshita in 1993 and Dhruv Vikram in 1995.

