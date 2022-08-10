Must Read! From Koi Mil Gaya to The Lady Killer, here’s a look at the movies shot at the famous locations in Nainital

MUMBAI: Locations do play a very important part in a film. The location needs to perfectly suit the film’s theme and before the shooting starts, filmmakers go for a recce to scout the perfect location for their movie.

There was a time in Bollywood when filmmakers used to prefer to shoot overseas, especially romantic songs which had a beautiful background of snow-capped mountains. But, then things have started changing and a lot of filmmakers have started exploring different places in India.

Many movies are shot in the hill stations of the country, and one of the hill stations that is the favourite of filmmakers is Nainital. In Nainital, the famous shoot locations are St. Joseph School, Rusi By-pass Road, Kaladhungi forest, Balrampur house, Mallital Market, Mall Road, CRST Inter College, Ramsay Hospital, Ayarpatta, and others.

Many Bollywood films have been shot in Nainital like Koi Mil Gaya, Vivah, Baaz, Chand Ke Paar Chalo, The Lady Killer, Blurr, Haseen Dillruba 2, and more. Even web series have been shot in Nainital and recently Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the hill station to shoot for Citadel. Check out the pictures of the locations below...

Nainital looks like a beautiful place for films’ shoots, and one can expect that it will continue to be Bollywood filmmakers’ favourite destination. By the way, if you visit Nainital next time don’t forget to visit the above mentioned places and see it live where actually your favourite celeb has shot.

