Must read! Kolkata pays mass tribute to KK as an ‘initiative to repent’

MUMBAI: Singer KK’s death shocked the nation and the entertainment fraternity. KK died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest following a concert in Kolkata. Questions have been raised about the conditions at the venue, the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium, and KK’s health conditions.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of the singer, many Kolkata-based fans flocked to the Nandan theatre of the city to pay homage to the late singer with an event on Sunday. The event included 100 guitarists and 100 singers, who came together to sing KK’s hit song Pal.

The event was organised by members of B-Garden Buskers: Santanu Naskar, Debjit Pal, Rima Chakrabarty, and Sumit Majhi. Talking about it, Santanu said, “As a group of singers, we had initially performed at the Botanical Gardens in Kolkata where we got a good response. Since then a lot of people wanted to join us and pay a tribute to KK. While we were planning for a 100-singers, 100-guitarists mass tribute, unexpectedly more than 300 people turned out at Nandan.”

“It’s not only to celebrate KK and his evergreen songs but also to repair the bond between Kolkata and artists. KK’s death is not only something unacceptable for the Kolkata fans, but also shameful. He came all the way from Mumbai to perform and never returned home to his family as same. Maybe we failed due to our carelessness, so the initiative is to repent the loss of KK. While we cannot undo it, we want to restore faith in music,” added the busking group.

KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, had arrived at Kolkata for two performances on consecutive days.

KK was one of India's greatest playback singers. He wasn't as famous as the heroes who lip-synced his songs on screen, but his ability to capture the deepest, happiest, and most vulnerable moments through his music made him the voice of a generation.

