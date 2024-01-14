Must Read! Konkona Sensharma Recalls Initial Embarrassment Over a 'Sensational' Film

MUMBAI: Konkona Sensharma opened up about a moment of embarrassment early in her career when she reluctantly starred in a Bengali-language thriller. Speaking to co-star Manoj Bajpayee for Indian Express, Konkona shared her initial reservations about the film, hoping it never sees the light of day. The actress admitted to being somewhat of a 'snob' and explained how she looked down on certain types of commercial cinema.

Reflecting on her early days, Konkona recounted her experience working on the Bengali thriller, "I got offered this film by a very lovely man, Subrata Sen. And the film went on to do very well. It was a Bengali thriller, a little sensational, with a negative character stalking an older man. I used to look down on all this...literally remember standing in a studio in Calcutta, holding back tears, hoping that this film never releases."

The film in question was "Ek Je Aachhe Kanya," where Konkona starred alongside Sabyasachi Chakrabarty. Despite her initial reservations, the film turned out to be a success. Konkona then went on to work in Rituparno Sen’s "Titli" and made her Hindi-language debut with her mother Aparna Sen’s "Mr & Mrs Iyer."

Konkona candidly revealed that even after "Mr & Mrs Iyer," she was uncertain about pursuing acting as a full-time career. However, the film won a National Award, and offers started pouring in.

The actress and Manoj Bajpayee are set to share the screen in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy thriller series "Killer Soup," scheduled for release on January 11. Konkona was last seen in the film "Kuttey" and collaborated with her mother on the unreleased project "The Rapist." She also directed the acclaimed short film "The Mirror," featured in Netflix’s "Lust Stories 2" anthology film.

