Must Read! Kumud Mishra opens up on inter-faith marriage with Ayesha Raza; Says ‘We were quite disappointed…’

MUMBAI: Although Kumud Mishra has been in the entertainment industry since the 1990s, he didn't truly come into consideration until 2011's Rockstar, starring Imtiaz Ali. Kumud recently talked about their interfaith union and how their families were more accepting than they had anticipated in an interview. Kumud is married to actor Ayesha Raza, who was most recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

He talked about how he first got to know Ayesha and said that they had met at an event. “I used to do play called ‘Shakkar ke paanch daane’ by Manav Kaul. She saw me and we felt something for each other. Then we worked together in Manav’s next play, and that’s how our story started. She comes from a different faith. Her outlook towards society is different but despite that, we got married and our families had a role in that. We expected them to oppose it since it was a Hindu-Muslim union but they did not oppose it, and we were quite disappointed by that (laughs). We wanted some excitement out of that,” he shared.

According to Kumud, they used to joke a lot about how being older stopped them from even being able to elope. “We were older so we couldn’t elope and we thought that if we were younger, we could have eloped,” he shared. Kumud then spoke about their supportive families and shared, “We sometimes judge our family members quite a lot and we think of them as orthodox and closed off but when a crisis hits, it is then that you realize that they are more sorted than you. Their understanding of the world is much better than yours. Our families showed that understanding and that’s why we could get married.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- The Indian Express

 

Comments

