Must read! Kusha Kapila opens up about her divorce and breaks silence on the rumours of dating Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila, who will soon be seen in the films Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, is transitioning from content creation on social media to acting. When she informed her followers about her divorce from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, the news attracted attention and nasty comments.

In a recent interview, Kusha addressed what she went through at the time, and also opened up about her rumour relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Kusha told Zoom Entertainment, “I do understand that this is a part of being a public person. If you are profiting off being a public person toh kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna which is going to happen. My life now is just in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker everyday and that’s just what I work towards. Every day I have to be immune and I have to be thick-skinned. The scars will begin to heal soon enough".

Soon after Kusha announced her separation, there were rumours that she had started dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. At the time, Kusha addressed these rumours on her Instagram broadcast channel and wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (After reading so much filth about me everyday, I feel I should introduce myself to me).”

When asked about the rumours again, Kusha told the publication, “I would not like to dignify it with a response. To be really honest, I don’t think something like this needs to be dignified with any kind of response.”

Kusha has earlier appeared in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba and films such as Selfiee and Plan A Plan B. She was previously seen in a small role in Karan Johar’s segment in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories.

