Must read! Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao expresses disappointment with regards to movies with 'regressive messages' minting crores

Popular filmmaker Kiran Rao is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry. Her content-driven films have always separated her from the rest. She made her directorial debut nearly a decade ago, in 2010, with Dhobi Ghat.
MUMBAI: Popular filmmaker Kiran Rao is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry. Her content-driven films have always separated her from the rest. She made her directorial debut nearly a decade ago, in 2010, with Dhobi Ghat. 

The remarkable film was hailed by the critics. Now, nearly 13 years after her hiatus, she made her directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies. 

Produced by Aamir Khan, the film was recently premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Having a gala time in Toronto, Kiran Rao recently shared her views on navigating her way through a world and industry that celebrates mediocrity.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kiran Rao was asked about how it really irks her when really ‘bad films’ make big money. So, where does she get the gumption to keep pushing through in a world or industry where we often celebrate mediocrity? 

In response to this, the filmmaker opined that all filmmakers set out to make good films with great intentions. However, there has been a lot of change in terms of the market.

She said, "The audience now has so many more options, and you are reaching for all kinds of attention when you're making a film. So I suppose when it is a really regressive sort of messaging and it makes hundreds of crores, it hurts. Because you had the opportunity and you could have pushed the needle in some direction, and you didn't. So those are the things that sometimes bother me."

She further added, "Having said that, every filmmaker has their goals, and they are going to do what they do. But it would be really nice if the big films, the kind that audiences love and earn lots at the box office, were also doing some of that important work for us, which is building our society in a more positive way, not stereotyping people, in fact breaking some of those regressive ideas down or in some way opening up those conversations."

Moreover, she asserted that not all big films are bad, but it would be better to see films with better messaging flourish. She concluded the answer by saying, "Having said that, films are not necessarily for social change."

Kiran Rao’s directorial; Laapataa Ladies, is set against a rural backdrop in rural India. The film has an ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. 

Sneha Desai can be accredited for the screenplay and dialogues of the film. The additional dialogues in the film are written by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

