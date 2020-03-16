Must read! 'Lagta hai khushkhabri Aane Wali Hai', netizens speculate good news as Mira Rajput was spotted outside doctor's clinic

Mira Rajput get spotted outside the doctor's clinic and this has brought some mixed comments from netizens on social media, check out the comments

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira kapoor has been grabbing attention of the fans all over the social media over time with their amazing pictures, no doubt she is not an actress but she definitely has created how fan base for herself  which always looks forward to upcoming pictures and post of her.

We have also seen some beautiful pictures of the Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput which not only sets the social media on Fire but definitely give major couple goals.

Recently Mira Rajput was spotted outside doctor's clinic and she was looking beautiful, this visit of Mira Rajput has grabbing the attention from the fans and netizens are predicting that she is pregnant and also getting some mixed reactions over the social media.

Check out the comments below

Also read (Unbelievable! Kabir Singh fame Shahid Kapoor charges THIS whopping amount despite Jersey’s failure, details inside

As we can see that netizens are speculating good news commenting that 'lagta hai khushkhabri Aane Wali Hai', they also wrote that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput population badhane ki taiyari kar rahe hain, whereas on the other hand commenting on her attitude, netizens are saying that she is Ghamandi.

What are your views on these mixed reactions coming from the netizens for Mira Rajput, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside)

Latest Video