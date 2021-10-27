Must read! List of Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners

MUMBAI: Over time we have heard and seen many marriage stories of Bollywood celebrities, some had fallen in love with their co-actors, whereas some have fallen for the person from a different profession.

But today we are going to stumble upon the Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners

1. Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry. The actress broke millions of hearts when she tied the knot with USA-based cardiologist Dr Shriram Nene on 17th October 1999. The actress later moved to you as and was less seen in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit made her acting comeback with the movie Aaja Nachle in the year 2007. The actress now permanently moved to Mumbai in 2011 along with her husband and two sons.

2. Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte had married London-based musician Benedict Taylor in the year 2012. The actress once revealed that she is not a believer in the Institution of marriage, but she had to get married because it was easier for the visa.

3. Shriya Saran

South Indian beauty Shriya Saran got married to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev. The actress is settled in Barcelona and she keeps on updating the fans with her social media handle by dropping some amazing pictures.

4. Preity Zinta

The Dimple girl of Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has been missed in Bollywood. Preity Zinta got married to American business tycoon Gene Goodenough on 28th February 2018. The couple first met in Santa Monica in Los Angeles and dated for around 5 years before marriage.

5. Celina Jaitley

Actress Celina Jaitley married to a popular Dubai based hotelier Peter Hang in July 2011. Celina Jaitley met him for the first time in Dubai for a store opening for her Indian brand, she gave birth to two twins in March 2011.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Priyanka and Nick got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

These are the names of Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

