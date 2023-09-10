Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer

Lokesh Kanagaraj added that all he cares about is making sure the producer doesn’t incur loss because of the film. After the blockbuster success of Jailer, fans of Vijay and Rajinikanth have been at loggerheads.
LOKESH KANAGARAJ

MUMBAI:Lokesh Kanagaraj might have delivered the career-best hit for Kamal Haasan, but that doesn’t seem to have given him the ‘high’.

“I am least bothered about (box office) collection,” he said in an interview with Galatta Plus. When asked about the competition in the industry to outdo the current biggest hit, Jailer, Lokesh said that he doesn’t concern himself with such things.

“If my film beats one film now, mine will be beaten the coming week. There’s no compulsion to beat office records when I signed the contract sir (laughs). Recently, Lalit (Leo’s producer) and I were talking, and he was like, ‘Lokesh, did you see all the memes? We have to beat the collection (Jailer’s).’ And I am saying this for fun…I told him the same. I replied, ‘Sir, did you see another meme, it said you had bought me a helicopter.’ So, we were just laughing about it.”

However, Lokesh Kanagaraj added that all he cares about is making sure the producer doesn’t incur loss because of the film.

After the blockbuster success of Jailer, fans of Vijay and Rajinikanth have been at loggerheads. It all began with Rajinikanth’s speech at the Jailer audio launch. His speech was misinterpreted as a dig at Vijay.

Leo will be released in theatres on October 19. Also starring Trisha, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt, the film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh. They have previously worked together in Master. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film, which is speculated to be the remake of the Hollywood movie A History of Violence.

