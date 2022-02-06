Must Read! Look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s life

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92 in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The veteran singer breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital at 8.12 am. Reportedly, the veteran singer succumbed to multiple organ failure. The entire film fraternity, music industry and the nation is in shock.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28th September 1929 as Hema. She has four siblings namely Meena, Asha Bhosle, Usha and Hridaynath.

Lata Mangeshkar started singing at the age of five and studied the fine art of music with Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan, established and famous singers of that time. When Lata Mangeshkar entered the film industry as a playback singer, she was rejected because, in that era, singers like Noor Jahan and Shamshad Begum ruled the roost with their heavy nasal voices while Lata’s voice was considered too thin for that time.

The legendary singer acted in over eight films from the year 1942 to 1948 due to the sad demise of her father who passed away in 1942, leaving Lataji to fend for her family.

Also Read:https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/lata-mangeshkar-health-update-veteran-singer-lata-mangeshkar-s-health-deteriorates

Lata’s patriotic song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ made Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru shed tears. The song was dedicated to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war. Pandit Ji apparently said to her that she had moved him to tears.

She was also nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1999. Her term ended in 2006, though she was criticized for not attending the sessions. She had then cited her ill-health for her absence from the Parliament. Lata didi did not take a single penny or a salary or a house in Delhi for her services an MP.

It is said that Lata Mangeshkar used to eat a lot of green chillies to maintain her sweet voice. She also used to chew gum that helped in her singing. As far as her diet was concerned, the veteran loved seafood and used to eat dal-rice or phulka along with sabzi regularly. She also loved Gajar ka Halwa and Pani Puri. She loved all kinds of cuisines and also enjoyed cooking Kolhapuri mutton and sabzi.

Lata Mangeshkar once revealed that her favourite co-singer from across eras was Kishore Kumar.

She was allegedly romantic linked to noted musician Bhupen Hazarika. In a shocking statement to Zee News, the late musician's estranged wife had stated that the two would spend nights together and her husband apparently told her that if a musician wants to come up, he has to have his songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar. This statement is said to have enraged Hazarika's partner Kalpana Lajmi and the Mangeshkar family.

AlsoRead:https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/health-update-lata-mangeshkar-continues-be-icu-220120

Talking about her love life, Lata's alleged decade-long love affair with the late Raj Singh Dungapur came to light. He was the son of royalty and he had apparently promised his parents that he would not bring home a commoner bride. It is said that the duo met in Mumbai when Raj Singh Dungapur ended up playing cricket with Lata's brother at their Walkeshwar house. They came from different backgrounds. Though the two remained unmarried, this itself was proof of their eternal love, if stories of their true love are anything to go by.

Lata was reportedly poisoned in 1963 and fell seriously ill with bouts of vomiting, severe body pain, and being bed-ridden for three days. However, she miraculously survived. The doctors claimed that she was given slow poison. In November 2019, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital due to viral chest congestion. The Bharat Ratna awardee later recovered from the infection.

Her favourite game is cricket. Didi is reported to have a permanent gallery reserved for her at the Lord’s Stadium from where she enjoys watching her favourite game.