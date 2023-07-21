Must Read! “Looks like Indian star wars” Prabha’s Project K teaser gets mixed review

The teaser of the movie Project K that is Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is out and it is getting mixed reviews from the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Prabha

MUMBAI: Much talked about movies of Prabhas is Project K that is Kalki 2898 AD, the movie which also has Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan is indeed one of the most anticipated movies at the Pan
India level.

The fans have been looking forward to all the details of the movie after a long time. Finally the team has revealed what is project K, and it is Kalki 2898 AD. The teaser of the movie is out and surely it is giving the great vibes, the teaser is getting mixed reviews from the fans all over.

ALSO READ- What! Gadar 2 trailer release preponed? Read more

Have a look at the comments below


As we see these comments few are saying the teaser is giving the vibe of movie Dune, also few are saying it is the Indian star wars, there comments which are saying Prabhas movies has a good setup with big budgets but fails to impress in terms of content and story.

These are the reactions of the fans and audience for the teaser of the movie Kalki 2898 AD, what do you think will this deliver justice after the failure of the Prabhas movie Adipurush, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ -Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look

 

Kalki 2898 AD Deepika Padukone Prabhas Amitabh Bachchan Disha Patani Dulquer Salmaan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
MUMBAI:  Actors Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours a few months ago after they filmed Salman Khan’s...
Anupama: Big Twist! Anuj lashes out at Dimpy as she gives a statement against Anupama warning her to stay within her limits
MUMBAI:  These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Dimpy wants to break the Shah...
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.With...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Imlie: Humiliation! Imlie’s character assassination in public, Kairi targeted too
MUMBAI:  Movie Trial Period which has Genelia Deshmukh, in the lead is indeed one of the much talked about movies when...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed
MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
RAGHAV JUYAL
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
Latest Video
Related Stories
RAGHAV JUYAL
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
Tanishaa Mukerji
Trolled! “How can she be comfortable after wearing this”, netizens react to Tanishaa Mukerji's outfit
BAWAAL POSTER
Oh No! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal falls prey to piracy
Zahrah S Khan
WOAH! Zahrah S Khan steals the show at a recent event; netizens keen about the Vrushabha actress
Tiger 3
Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look
Watch Video
Hilarious! Kalki 2898 AD actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s banter goes VIRAL – Watch Video