Must Read! “Looks like Indian star wars” Prabha’s Project K teaser gets mixed review

MUMBAI: Much talked about movies of Prabhas is Project K that is Kalki 2898 AD, the movie which also has Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan is indeed one of the most anticipated movies at the Pan

India level.

The fans have been looking forward to all the details of the movie after a long time. Finally the team has revealed what is project K, and it is Kalki 2898 AD. The teaser of the movie is out and surely it is giving the great vibes, the teaser is getting mixed reviews from the fans all over.

As we see these comments few are saying the teaser is giving the vibe of movie Dune, also few are saying it is the Indian star wars, there comments which are saying Prabhas movies has a good setup with big budgets but fails to impress in terms of content and story.

These are the reactions of the fans and audience for the teaser of the movie Kalki 2898 AD, what do you think will this deliver justice after the failure of the Prabhas movie Adipurush, do let us know in the comment section below.

