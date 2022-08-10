Must Read! Love Today remake with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor? With remakes becoming flop why is Bollywood still trying to bank on it

MUMBAI: Bachchhan Paandey, Jersey, Nikamma, HIT: The First Case, Laal Singh Chaddha, Dobaaraa, Vikram Vedha, Mili, Cirkus, Shehzada, and Selfiee, all these films were remakes and none of them did well at the box office. In the coming months also we have many remakes that are slated to release.

Clearly, the audience is not much interested in remakes. Last year, only Drishyam 2 worked at the box office, and now, the buzz around Bholaa is decent, so it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.

Meanwhile, there are reports that a Hindi remake of Tamil movie Love Today is on the cards. It will reportedly star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead role.

Love Today was a rom-com and it received a fantastic response at the box office. But, is it a good idea to remake it? Looking at the remakes getting such bas response at the box office, we wonder why Bollywood is still trying to bank on it.

Do you think it is a good idea to remake Love Today in Hindi? Let us know in the comments below...

Well, Junaid Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but reportedly, he has already wrapped up the shooting of a movie titled Maharaja which is produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will be seen in The Archies which will premiere on Netflix. The Archies will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

The release date of Maharaja and The Archies is not yet announced.

