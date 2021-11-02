Must Read! Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding postponed to 2022

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

And even since the two made their relationship public all eyes are on them. Rumours mills are buzzing with details about their wedding. It was earlier reported that Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot this December. However, that’s not true. As per an exclusive report published in BollywoodLife, Ranbir and Alia are all excited to get married but their wedding is in 2022 not 2021.

A source close to the portal said that Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding which will happen in the next year February or May 2022. The much-in-love couple, who are dating each other since 2018, had to postpone their wedding last year due to the breakout of Covid-19 pandamic. They have been waiting for their lavish big fat Indian wedding for a long time now. Alia and Ranbir want to wait and gauge the situation before locking everything. The venue of their wedding is not known yet.

Recently, Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, opened up on her daughter’s wedding with Ranbir and claimed that ‘even she doesn’t know when the wedding will happen’. Soni told Bollywood Life, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.” She further added when asked to elaborate a bit on the same, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that, but even her agent might not know.”

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS