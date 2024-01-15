Must Read! Loved movie HanuMan, there will be 12 movies in this universe, here are the details

MUMBAI : Directed by Prashant Verma movie HanuMan is getting some fantastic response on the fans and audience the movie that has great names like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty is getting lot of love from the fans for its visuals and some great VFX, along with the storytelling and some great performances coming from every actor in the movie.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the movie with regards to the different aspect of the movie and no doubt it is one of the potential movie of the year 2024, as shown in the trailer and the teaser this movie is the part of the universe was created by Prashant Verma which is called as Prashant Verma cinematic universe (PSCU)

Also talking about the details of the Prashant Verma cinematic Universe, do you know there will be 12 movie, yes you are right HanuMan is the very first movie and there will be 11 more movies and the second movie will be titled as Adhira

Prashant Verma also revealed that every movie will have a superhero and every movie will have a unique point.

Ever since the director Prashant Verma has said all these words, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are eagerly waiting for the next movie in the universe and currently they are just giving a lot of love to the movie HanuMan.

