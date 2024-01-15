Must Read! Loved movie HanuMan, there will be 12 movies in this universe, here are the details

Movie HanuMan is getting some amazing response on the fans and audience, well do you know there are 12 movies in this universe created by Prashant Verma, check out the details
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 15:00
movie_image: 
HanuMan

MUMBAI : Directed by Prashant Verma movie HanuMan is getting some fantastic response on the fans and audience the movie that has great names like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty is getting lot of love from the fans for its visuals and some great VFX, along with the storytelling and some great performances coming from every actor in the movie.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the movie with regards to the different aspect of the movie and no doubt it is one of the potential movie of the year 2024, as shown in the trailer and the teaser this movie is the part of the universe was created by Prashant Verma which is called as Prashant Verma cinematic universe (PSCU)

Also read-Exclusive! I will express myself using my eyes this time in the role of Hanuman: Nirbhay Wadhwa on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan

Also talking about the details of the Prashant Verma cinematic Universe, do you know there will be 12 movie, yes you are right HanuMan is the very first movie and there will be 11 more movies and the second movie will be titled as Adhira

Prashant Verma also revealed that every movie will have a superhero and every movie will have a unique point.

Ever since the director Prashant Verma has said all these words, the fans all over are not keeping calm but are eagerly waiting for the next movie in the universe and currently they are just giving a lot of love to the movie HanuMan.

What are your views on this news and how are you liking the movie HanuMan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Must Read! Here are the points working in favour of the movie HanuMan

Prashant Verma Hanuman movie Teja Sajja Amritha Aiyer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Vinay Rai Vennela Kishore Satya Getup Srinu Deepak Shetty Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
MUMBAI : Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing...
Dhruv Tara: Masterplan! Suryapratap plots to poison Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience has been enjoying the...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Finally! Dakku fights Vandana’s court case
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke:Major drama! Pashminna wants Avinash to accept her as his daughter
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash hides Pallavi’s condition from his family
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Woah! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser details out with release date and duration, deets inside
Animal
OMG! After the roaring success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is unsure of the film industry’s future
Pragya Jaiswal
Hottie! These clicks of Pragya Jaiswal define Hotness
12th Fail
Touching! 12th Fail: Hrithik Roshan praises Vikrant Massey for his spectacular performance in the film by penning a heartening note; Says ‘I am deeply inspired'
Amitabh Bachchan
Whoa! Amitabh Bachchan purchases a plot worth Rs 14.5cr in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran prathista’ ceremony