Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films

From Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas have a look at the upcoming aerial action films
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 14:33
movie_image: 
Tejas

MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead, also we have seen many announcements on that day with regards to the Air Force movies.

Well having said that there are few of the aerial action based movies that are all set to hit the big screens in the upcoming days and today let us have a look at the upcoming movies that will celebrate Indian air force and their bravehearts , and today let us have a look at these upcoming high octane aerial action films.

Tejas


The movie is based on Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot played by the actress Kangana Ranaut. The film's plot is patriotic, about women serving in the Indian Air Force as fighter pilots since 2016. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to be released on 27 October 2023.

Fighter

 


The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. The first glimpses of the movie was out and was loved by the fans.

Operation Valentine  

The movie that has Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead is set to be released on December 8, 2023. This Telugu-Hindi action drama is inspired by true events and marks the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, an ad-filmmaker and cinematographer.

Also read - Must read! With Mission Raniganj getting flat response, will comedy save Akshay Kumar now

Captain India

 


Captain India has Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the movie was announced much before and the first poster was out and was loved by the fans all over. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and the movie will be released in the year 2024.

Well these are the upcoming high octane aerial action movies that we are going to see in the upcoming time. What are your views on these movies and which movie are you excited for? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ-  Exciting! Salman Khan introduces the first look and the poster of Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from the Spy Universe

 

 
 

FIGHTER MOVIES Tejas Kangana Ranaut CAPTAIN INDIA MOVIE AERIAL ACTION MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 14:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Viren threatens Pushpa, fire breaks out at Taana Baana
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Exclusive! “I loved the game of late actor Siddarth Shukla in Bigg Boss as he played alone and if I am entering the house, no one would get to know – Isha Malviya
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Brawl! Veer and Rohan argue over Shikhar’s custody
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead...
From the world-class VFX to breathtaking action sequences, Netizens hail the thrilling trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born!
MUMBAI: Ever since its announcement, Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath A Hero Is Born has been in talks for many reasons....
Recent Stories
Tejas
Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ganapath
From the world-class VFX to breathtaking action sequences, Netizens hail the thrilling trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born!
Priyanka Chopra
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a secret Instagram account only for daughter Malti, read on to know more
Shaad Ali
Shocking! Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali takes legal action against the alleged theft of his script by ex-colleagues
Salman Khan
Exciting! Salman Khan introduces the first look and the poster of Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from the Spy Universe
Akshay Kumar
Must read! With Mission Raniganj getting flat response, will comedy save Akshay Kumar now
Jeniffer Piccinato
Hot! Actress Jeniffer Piccinato is too hot to handle in these pictures