Must Read! Loved the trailer of Tejas, now have a look at upcoming aerial action films

MUMBAI: It was the Indian air force day when we saw the trailer of the movie Tejas that has Kangana Ranuat in the lead, also we have seen many announcements on that day with regards to the Air Force movies.

Well having said that there are few of the aerial action based movies that are all set to hit the big screens in the upcoming days and today let us have a look at the upcoming movies that will celebrate Indian air force and their bravehearts , and today let us have a look at these upcoming high octane aerial action films.

Tejas



The movie is based on Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot played by the actress Kangana Ranaut. The film's plot is patriotic, about women serving in the Indian Air Force as fighter pilots since 2016. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to be released on 27 October 2023.

Fighter



The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. The first glimpses of the movie was out and was loved by the fans.

Operation Valentine

The movie that has Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in the lead is set to be released on December 8, 2023. This Telugu-Hindi action drama is inspired by true events and marks the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, an ad-filmmaker and cinematographer.

Captain India



Captain India has Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the movie was announced much before and the first poster was out and was loved by the fans all over. The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and the movie will be released in the year 2024.

Well these are the upcoming high octane aerial action movies that we are going to see in the upcoming time. What are your views on these movies and which movie are you excited for? Let us know in the comment section below.

