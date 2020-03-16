Must Read! From luxurious car collection to a massive house, let’s have a look at the lavish lifestyle of Siddharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is currently on a roll as he’s working on some interesting projects. Reportedly, the Shershah actor who has a net worth of 10 million dollars (Rs 75 Crores) is living his life to the fullest. From a luxurious car collection and a number of brand endorsements to a massive house, let’s have a look at the lavish lifestyle of Siddharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra has a massive net worth of 10 million dollars, which is Rs 75 Crores. Reportedly, the actor charges around 5-7 Crores per film. On the other hand, his monthly earnings are close to Rs 50 Lakhs and the actor charges around 2-3 crores through endorsements. Sid has endorsed a number of brands that include Oppo 5, Belvedere Studio, Hoppits Chocolates, Ponds, Sprite, Euro Fashions, and many others. He was also a brand ambassador for New Zealand Tourism.

He has a Harley Davidson Dyna Fat Bob which is worth 16 Lakhs. He also owns two SUVs, Mercedes Benz ML 350 4Matic which is priced between Rs 56 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which is priced at Rs 1.8 crore. Apart from this, Sidharth owns a luxurious apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the cost of his apartment is not known but it is worth Crores. The interiors of Malhotra’s home have been designed by celebrity designer Gauri Khan.

Sid started his career in the television serial Prithviraj and later went to work as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan. In 2012, the handsome hunk made his Bollywood debut in Student of The Year, where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

As of now, Sidharth Malhotra has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline that includes, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar’s Yodha, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhushan Kumar’s Thadam remake. On the other hand, he’s also roped in for Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force.

