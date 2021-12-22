MUST READ: Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil compares SMOOTH ROADS to Hema Malini’s CHEEKS; the actress BREAKS her SILENCE!

MUMBAI: Hema Malini has been appreciated for her beauty and how she is one of the most graceful actresses of the Bollywood industry. She looks younger than her actual age and is the epitome of elegance and beauty.

Hema Malini recently broke her silence on Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil's comment on her cheeks. The Minister compared smooth roads to the veteran actress' cheeks.

Talking to ANI about the same Hema Malini said, "Better I keep my cheeks properly, safely." The Seeta Aur Geeta actress further revealed in the interview that she would have chosen to overlook the same if it was a comment made by someone from the general public but that things are different if the comment is made by a member of the Parliament or constituency. The actress-politician said, "But if it is a member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (who says it), I don't think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying such things."

