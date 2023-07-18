Must Read! Maine Pyar Kiya actress Pervien Dastur Irani on working with Salman Khan again, “If it’s a good role and if he offers me I will do it”

MUMBAI:Pervien Dastur Irani, who played the role of Seema in Maine Pyar Kiya, is back in the limelight. The actress gave an interview on YouTube recently and it has gone viral. In the interview, she has spoken about many things like her experience of working with Salman Khan, why she didn’t do many movies after Maine Pyar Kiya, and more.

While talking about the kind of offers she was getting after Maine Pyar Kiya, Pervien said, “Maine Pyar Kiya was a very big hit, so I did get a lot of offers. But, it was like ‘Hello madam aap film karogi?’, so I said ‘thik hai, kya role hai?.’. So, they used to say, ‘Goa chalaoge, aap swimming costume pehnoge?’. I used to ask them what’s the role, so they used to be like we will tell you later. So, it was like that; there was no content.”

Further, when asked that Salman now has a production and if he offers her a role will she do it, to which, the actress said, “If it’s a good role and if he offers me I will do it. But, I am not in touch with him so I don’t know. He probably doesn’t know that I am still acting.”

While Salman and Bhagyashree were in the lead roles in Maine Pyar Kiya, the supporting cast like Pervien, Mohnish Bahl, Laxmikant Berde, and others had also left a mark with their performances.

