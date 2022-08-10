Must Read ! Malaika Arora finally breaks her silence on Marriage with beau Arjun Kapoor, says “we will talk about it…”

MUMBAI :Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances.

Also Read- Superb! Malaika Arora impresses her fans by her walking style, see netizens’ reactions

The 49 year old model, chat host and entrepreneur can even today give younger girls a run for their money. The actress has always been known for her ultra glamorous looks. The Housefull actress Is called the sex symbol of Bollywood and doesn’t mind being called that.

Now, it is very much a known fact that Malaika is dating Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor. They have made it official on their respective social media pages and seen at many events together. Even though they have a big age gap between them, it has not bothered them.

In an interview when Malaika was asked about marriage she said, “Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it and we will decide and we will talk about it. At this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase.”

Also Read :Revealed! Chaiya Chaiya actress Malaika Arora charges THIS whopping amount for an item song, details inside

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan and have a son together. After their divorce she dropped Khan from her name. She said that they are better humans today, separately co-parenting their son Arhaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodlife