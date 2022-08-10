Must Read ! Malaika Arora finally breaks her silence on Marriage with beau Arjun Kapoor, says “we will talk about it…”

The 49 year old model, chat host and entrepreneur can even today give younger girls a run for their money. The actress has always been known for her ultra glamorous looks.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 18:56
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora finally breaks her silence on Marriage

MUMBAI :Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances.

Also Read-  Superb! Malaika Arora impresses her fans by her walking style, see netizens’ reactions

The 49 year old model, chat host and entrepreneur can even today give younger girls a run for their money. The actress has always been known for her ultra glamorous looks. The Housefull actress Is called the sex symbol of Bollywood and doesn’t mind being called that.

Now, it is very much a known fact that Malaika is dating Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor. They have made it official on their respective social media pages and seen at many events together. Even though they have a big age gap between them, it has not bothered them.

In an interview when Malaika was asked about marriage she said, “Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it and we will decide and we will talk about it. At this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase.”

 

 

Also Read :Revealed! Chaiya Chaiya actress Malaika Arora charges THIS whopping amount for an item song, details inside

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan and have a son together. After their divorce she dropped Khan from her name. She said that they are better humans today, separately co-parenting their son Arhaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-bollywoodlife

 

 

 

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Dabangg An Action Hero Dil Se Moving In With Malaika Amrita Arora Kareena Kapoor Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 18:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pandya Store: Major Drama alert! Dhara to come up with a plan to finally expose Shweta!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Katha Ankahee: Must Watch! Katha learns to face her fear
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Shocking! Abdu Rozik confirms that the friendship between Mc Stan and him is over and that friendship doesn’t exist
MUMBAI:Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mansi and Alia kidnap Nayantara!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' has taken a leap of 20 years, and the story now focuses on...
Faltu: Exclusive! Ayaan’s plan makes Faltu happy
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora finally breaks her silence on Marriage
Must Read ! Malaika Arora finally breaks her silence on Marriage with beau Arjun Kapoor, says “we will talk about it…”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
What! Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk’s tweet; reveals how the ‘mafia’ once tried to put her in jail over her love affair
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump
Ashutosh Rana
Shocking ! Rajkummar Rao was slapped for real by Ashutosh Rana while shooting for Bheed, the latter says “I was not ready…”
Malaika Arora
Must Read! Malaika Arora opens up about being called a sex symbol, says “I would rather be known as a sex symbol than…”
Rohan Singh
Exclusive! HIT's Rohan Singh roped in for the film Ok Bye Data starring Vineet Kumar Singh!
Deepak Tijori
Shocking! Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 Crores, files case against co-producer of Tipppsy