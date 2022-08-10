Must Read! Malaika Arora opens up about being called a sex symbol, says “I would rather be known as a sex symbol than…”

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances.

The 49 year old model, chat host and entrepreneur can even today give younger girls a run for their money. The actress has always been known for her ultra glamorous looks. The Housefull actress has now spilled the beans on being called a ‘sex symbol’. She said, “I love being called a sex symbol. I have no qualms about being a sex symbol. I would rather be known as a sex symbol than being called Plain Jane. I am very happy and I like that tag (sex symbol)”

Malaika who is also known for her eye popping item numbers in films like Dil Se, Dabangg, An Action Hero, among others added, “I am more than just a few songs, a few item songs. I am a lot more than that. Initially, that’s all one was looked at as - ‘she is a pretty face, has a great body, she looks fantastic on screen when she dances, moves well’, but I think staying relevant for over 30 years is not easy. And you cannot just do that, harbouring on good looks. At some point, those looks are going to fade away and you have to move beyond that look.”

