Must Read! Maleesha Kharwa, MC Stan and more talent people that were found in slum areas

Many people have had their journey from slum to millionaire. So, today, let's look at the list of talented people that were found in slum areas...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 20:20
MC Stan

MUMBAI:  While of course we hear about the nepotism that happens in the entertainment industry, we also have talent that came out from a place that no one expected. Many people have had their journey from slum to millionaire.

So, today, let’s look at the list of talented people that were found in slum areas...

MC Stan

MC Stan became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He is a famous rapper and has a huge fan following. While now he has a lot of money, not many would know that he comes from the slums of Tadiwala Road in Pune.

Also Read: 'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

Divine

Vivian Wilson Fernandes is famously known as Divine. He is a rapper and grew up in the slum area in Andheri East. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was inspired by his life.  

Naezy

Gully Boy was inspired by the life of two rappers and while one of them was Divine, another was Naezy. The latter grew up in the slum area of Kurla, and his raps with Divine received a fantastic response.

Maleesha Kharwa

Maleesha Kharwa has been roped in to be the face of a luxury beauty brand. Well, she comes from Dharavi, the world's third largest slum area. She is quite famous on social media and her pictures always grab everyone’s attention.

Kings United

Kings United is a famous Indian hip-hop dance group. The members of the group come from a slum area in Nalasopara, and they went on to win World Of Dance season 3. ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor was inspired by their lives.

Whose fan are you? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan's overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Maleesha Kharwa MC Stan Divine Naezy Kings United ABCD 2 Gully Boy Bigg Boss 16 Movie News TellyChakkar
About Author

