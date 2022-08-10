Must Read! Maleesha Kharwa, MC Stan and more talented people that were discovered in slum areas

MUMBAI: While of course we hear about the nepotism that happens in the entertainment industry, we also have talent that came out from a place that no one expected. Many people have had their journey from the slums to becoming millionaires.

So, today, let’s look at the list of talented people that were discovered in slum areas...

MC Stan

MC Stan became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He is a famous rapper and has a huge fan following. While now he has a lot of money, not many would know that he comes from the slums of Tadiwala Road in Pune.

Divine

Vivian Wilson Fernandes is famously known as Divine. He is a rapper and grew up in the slum area in Andheri East. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was inspired by his life.

Naezy

Gully Boy was inspired by the life of two rappers and while one of them was Divine, another was Naezy. The latter grew up in the slum area of Kurla, and his raps with Divine received a fantastic response.

Maleesha Kharwa

Maleesha Kharwa has been roped in to be the face of a luxury beauty brand. Well, she comes from Dharavi, the world's third largest slum area. She is quite famous on social media and her pictures always grab everyone’s attention.

Kings United

Kings United is a famous Indian hip-hop dance group. The members of the group come from a slum area in Nalasopara, and they went on to win World Of Dance season 3. ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor was inspired by their lives.

