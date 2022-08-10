Must Read! Maleesha Kharwa, MC Stan and more talented people that were discovered in slum areas

Many people have had their journey from the slums to becoming millionaires. So, today, let’s look at the list of talented people that were discovered in slum areas...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 20:20
movie_image: 
MC Stan

MUMBAI:  While of course we hear about the nepotism that happens in the entertainment industry, we also have talent that came out from a place that no one expected. Many people have had their journey from the slums to becoming millionaires.

So, today, let’s look at the list of talented people that were discovered in slum areas...

MC Stan

MC Stan became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He is a famous rapper and has a huge fan following. While now he has a lot of money, not many would know that he comes from the slums of Tadiwala Road in Pune.

Also Read: 'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

Divine

Vivian Wilson Fernandes is famously known as Divine. He is a rapper and grew up in the slum area in Andheri East. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was inspired by his life. 

Naezy

Gully Boy was inspired by the life of two rappers and while one of them was Divine, another was Naezy. The latter grew up in the slum area of Kurla, and his raps with Divine received a fantastic response.

Maleesha Kharwa


Maleesha Kharwa has been roped in to be the face of a luxury beauty brand. Well, she comes from Dharavi, the world's third largest slum area. She is quite famous on social media and her pictures always grab everyone’s attention.

Kings United

Kings United is a famous Indian hip-hop dance group. The members of the group come from a slum area in Nalasopara, and they went on to win World Of Dance season 3. ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor was inspired by their lives.

Whose fan are you? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Maleesha Kharwa MC Stan Divine Naezy Kings United ABCD 2 Gully Boy Bigg Boss 16 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 20:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson who is known for his brilliant performances in films like Thor, punisher: War Zone...
WOW! From adult film industry to Cannes, Sunny Leone says, "It's beyond my wildest dreams"
MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. While many celebs attend the...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Strange! Sakhi’s bizarre dreams turn real
MUMBAI :Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: Interesting! Tara comes to Raj Mahal in disguise as an assistant
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Rushiraj Pawar and Kumar Hegde roped in for Multiverse Motion Picture’s Dev Rahasya!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Exclusive! Junooniyat: Ellahi slaps Jordan as he tries to force his love on her!
MUMBAI: Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Recent Stories
Ray Stevenson
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ray Stevenson
RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Sunny Leone
WOW! From adult film industry to Cannes, Sunny Leone says, "It's beyond my wildest dreams"
Sunny Leone
Cannes 2023: Elegant! Sunny Leone makes a breathtaking appearance at the French Riviera
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
Exclusive! “I was really looking forward to work with Vidyut Jammwal” Bijay Anand
Exclusive! “I was really looking forward to work with Vidyut Jammwal” Bijay Anand
JANHVI KAPOOR
Must Read! “Hotel Se Chura Kar laye ho kya” netizens on Janhvi Kapoor as she was spotted carrying a pillow at the airport