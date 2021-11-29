Must read! Mallika Dua rubbishes rumours of father Vinod Dua's death

MUMBAI: Mallika Dua's father, journalist and writer Vinod Dua is in the ICU and his condition is critical. The actress took to Instagram handle to share a health update. She dismisses her father's death rumours and asked everyone to not spread misinformation.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika wrote.

She added, ''Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter.''

Credits: TOI