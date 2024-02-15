Must read! Mallika Rajput's death: Details surrounding the death of Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star

MUMBAI: The 35-year-old actress-turned-politician was discovered dead at her home under strange circumstances. Mallika first gained attention for her role in Kangana Ranaut's film Revolver Rani. While the news of Mallika's sudden death surprised everyone, it triggered a wave of shock and grief among her friends and family.

Mallika Rajput, aka singer Vijay Lakshmi, has made headlines lately for the most awful reason. The 35-year-old actress-turned-politician was discovered dead at her home under strange circumstances. Mallika first gained attention for her role in Kangana Ranaut's film Revolver Rani. While the news of Mallika's sudden death surprised everyone, it triggered a wave of shock and grief among her friends and family.

According to media sources, Mallika committed suicide in her Sitakund neighbourhood in Kotwali police station. According to media accounts, she was found hanging from her room's ceiling fan.

Mallika's mother discussed the terrible incident with the popular new portal,"Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more".

While police suspect it is a suicide, postmortem reports have yet to disclose the actual cause of her death. Meanwhile, Mallika is well-known for her political career, in addition to her role as Revolver Rani. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 but did not achieve much success. Mallika was then named the National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

As per a report in the popular news portal, Mallika Rajput was living in Mumbai. She got married to Pradeep Shinde five years back. Mallika was also active on YouTube. It seems some domestic issues could have forced her to end her life.

