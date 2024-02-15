Must read! Mallika Rajput's death: Details surrounding the death of Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star

The 35-year-old actress-turned-politician was discovered dead at her home under strange circumstances. Mallika first gained attention for her role in Kangana Ranaut's film Revolver Rani. While the news of Mallika's sudden death surprised everyone, it triggered a wave of shock and grief among her friends and family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Mallika Rajput

MUMBAI: The 35-year-old actress-turned-politician was discovered dead at her home under strange circumstances. Mallika first gained attention for her role in Kangana Ranaut's film Revolver Rani. While the news of Mallika's sudden death surprised everyone, it triggered a wave of shock and grief among her friends and family.

Mallika Rajput, aka singer Vijay Lakshmi, has made headlines lately for the most awful reason. The 35-year-old actress-turned-politician was discovered dead at her home under strange circumstances. Mallika first gained attention for her role in Kangana Ranaut's film Revolver Rani. While the news of Mallika's sudden death surprised everyone, it triggered a wave of shock and grief among her friends and family.

(Also read: What! Kangana Ranaut firmly DECLINES collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Asserts 'NEVER' to be cast in his films)

According to media sources, Mallika committed suicide in her Sitakund neighbourhood in Kotwali police station. According to media accounts, she was found hanging from her room's ceiling fan.

Mallika's mother discussed the terrible incident with the popular new portal,"Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more".

While police suspect it is a suicide, postmortem reports have yet to disclose the actual cause of her death. Meanwhile, Mallika is well-known for her political career, in addition to her role as Revolver Rani. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 but did not achieve much success. Mallika was then named the National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Savarna Sangh in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

As per a report in the popular news portal, Mallika Rajput was living in Mumbai. She got married to Pradeep Shinde five years back. Mallika was also active on YouTube. It seems some domestic issues could have forced her to end her life.

(Also read: Rest in peace! Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star Mallika Rajput found dead​​​​​​​)

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

mallika rajput Revolver Rani Kangana Ranaut Bollywood singer Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary General Bharatiya Savarna Sangh Uttar Pradesh Sitakund Kotwali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Happy Anniversary! Dia Mirza shares some very beautiful pictures on her wedding anniversary that will leave you in awe
MUMBAI: There are times when some actors are remembered for a role and it never goes out of the audience’s mind due to...
Jhanak: OMG! Arshi fires Jhanak from her job as a nurse; will she get caught?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Jhanak features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh, and...
Uff! Here are times actress Ashvika Singh attracted eyeballs with her hitness
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Ashvika Singh has been grabbing the attention of the...
Audience Verdict: Shruti should maintain her dignity and leave a ‘self-centered’ Anuj in Star Plus’ Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hot and Sexy! Here’s Ruma Sharma with some drool worthy hot clicks that will surely make your day
MUMBAI: Indian actress Ruma Sharma has rocked it in the acting world with her amazing performances over the time. The...
Aankh Micholi: Shocking! Malhar's major mistake, Need to convince Kesar Baa
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Happy Anniversary! Dia Mirza shares some very beautiful pictures on her wedding anniversary that will leave you in awe
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dia Mirza
Happy Anniversary! Dia Mirza shares some very beautiful pictures on her wedding anniversary that will leave you in awe
Ashvika Singh
Uff! Here are times actress Ashvika Singh attracted eyeballs with her hitness
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Incredible! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding ensembles to be designed by five designers; Details inside!
Pulkit
What! Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda going to get hitched this March? Netizens think so
Rishabh
Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine's, it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor