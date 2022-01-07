Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal Must Read! Mandira Bedi does this special gesture on the first death anniversary of husband Raj Kaushal

MUMBAI: It has been one year since Bollywood has lost one of the most loved filmmakers Raj Kaushal, the filmmaker passed away on 30th June due to Heart Attack and wife and actress Mandira Bedi was seen remembering her husband Raj Kaushal.

The actress was seen organizing Langar for small kids and the staff of Gurudwara.

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Mandira Bedi dropped these pictures, where we see small kids and the staff of Gurudwara, she captioned, ‘#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar .. in Raj’s name.. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara #DhanGurunanak #satnamshriwaheguru’

No doubt this is one the sweetest way the actress has remember her late husband, earlier we have seen Mandira Bedi organising a pooja as she was remembering her husband

She wrote, ‘2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj.. The skies cried today for you. As did we. And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love.’

It was 30th June 2021 when the filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away due to heart attack. His last project was web series Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar for Amazon Prime video.

