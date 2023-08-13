Must Read! Manisha Koirala spills the beans on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; “There is no compromise on the SLB set”

Manisha has now opened up about working with SLB once again after many years.
Manisha Koirala

MUMBAI: Netflix’s Heeramandi is no doubt one of the most talked about and one of the much awaited shows right now. The web series which is based on the period drama during the time of India’s partition is directed by one of the finest filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A splendid ensemble cast awaits us.

Also Read: "The idea of Heeramandi was there since 14 years," says Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The Series Heeramandi has some amazing talents like Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Sehgal  and more amazing actresses. Manisha has now opened up about working with SLB once again after many years. She said, “Sanjay is a perfectionist, he wants nothing but the best to come from very actor. There is no compromise on the SLB set, you have to deliver th best.”

On reuniting with her after Khamoshi, Manisha said, “Working with him after a gap of 25 years, I felt he has evolved by a 100 times. There is another way to describe him, he is a genius!!”

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gone all out with grandeur and beauty to bring forward an authentic portrayal of the historical folklore and the courtesans. 

Also Read-"I have always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali," says Jacqueline Fernandez on working with her dream Director!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

