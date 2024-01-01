Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee Challenges Bollywood's Obsession with Box Office Numbers: 'Measurement of Success Is Changing'

In an exclusive interview, Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the industry's fixation on box office figures, urging a deeper consideration of cinematic success beyond mere earnings.
movie_image: 
Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: The post-pandemic era has witnessed a seismic shift in the cinematic landscape, with box office numbers emerging as a dominant metric of a film's success. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee voiced his concerns about the industry's growing obsession with these numerical benchmarks, highlighting the need for a more nuanced evaluation of cinematic achievements.

Manoj Bajpayee expressed dismay at the current trend where box office numbers seem to overshadow other aspects of filmmaking. He pointed out that social media platforms have become inundated with discussions revolving around the financial success of recent releases. The actor lamented, "If you hit them with numbers every day, then they will talk only about that. Now, for them, measurement of any success is based on these numbers."

Blaming the industry for this shift in audience focus, Manoj Bajpayee questioned the choices made by the entertainment sector. He urged a collective introspection, asking, "What are we doing as an industry? What precedent are we setting?" The actor emphasized the need to reevaluate the industry's priorities and questioned whether the current trajectory is the right way forward.

Reflecting on his own experiences in 2023, where he appeared in films like "Joram" and "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai," Manoj Bajpayee celebrated the success of the latter. The film, initially released on Zee5, garnered exceptional positive reactions, prompting a limited theatrical release. Bajpayee hailed this as a historic moment, underscoring the enduring power of compelling storytelling and quality content.

As 2024 approaches, Manoj Bajpayee is set to embark on a vibrant note with Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix series, "Killer Soup." Positioned as a dark comedy, the series features stellar performances from Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma and is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 11.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

