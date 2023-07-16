Must Read! Manushi Chillar reveals being told, "beauty queens can’t act, even YRF said You have to work a little harder"

MUMBAI :Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj which starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and even received mixed response from the critics. Manushi recently made headlines when she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to a news portal, Manushii spoke about establishing herself as an actor from being a beauty pageant holder. She said, “The experience of the pageant industry added a lot of value but I am an outsider, so, it comes with a set of challenges. It’s both easy and difficult. Getting my first film wasn’t as difficult as it would have been if I would have come to Bombay with the fact that I was Miss World. There was a lot of debate in the media as to who will launch me, and there was a lot of excitement. I chose YRF. I remember they told me ‘We would be very happy to launch you but let us figure out how. You would have to audition.’ But, after the first film you are on your own. It’s not Miss World or pageantry anymore. It’s more about who actually wants to work with you, or if people see potential in you. It’s a big cultural shift.”

Manushi further said, “There is a preconceived notion that pageant girls cannot act. Some of our finest actors have come from pageantry, be it, Priyanka Chopra or Aishwarya Rai. I saw them as an audience and thought they are really good actors because they are doing well. When I came here, people in the industry told me ‘Oh you know people think pageant girls cannot act, beauty queens can’t act’. Even at YRF, they told me ‘You have to work a little harder because you have to overcome the preconceived notions.’ I didn’t realize it as such back then.”

