Must read! May I Come In Madam actress Sapna Sikarwar talks about comedy being an important part of her life, read more

Actress Sapna Sikarwar, who plays Kashmira in the sitcom ‘May I Come In Madam’, is known for her exceptional work in the comedy genre, and said she believes a comedy actor can do a daily soap, but a daily soap actor can sometime face difficulty in doing comedy roles.
Sapna has been a part of famous comedy shows on television, and still remain relevant with the audience throughout her impressive performance.

Although there are very few artists who accept being typecasted being a comedy actor, Sapna sheds light on the topic as she speaks about the difference between being a daily soap actor and a comedy soap actor.

Sapna said: “Doing comedy is a difficult job not everyone can do that. And I’m glad that I’m known as one of the few female actors who does comedy. I believe a comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor can sometime face difficulty in doing comedy.”

“Although I never cared about the genre about the shows I have been a part of but since I’ve done so many comic show now comedy has become and integral part of my life,” she shared.

The actress further said: “It’s the craft and the character that matters no matter what show you are in. I’m happy that viewers love my work as Kashmira and they still recognise me as Kashmira from ‘May I come in Madam’.”

“This makes me feel happy that I make people smile and feel happy through my work and my character and I always try to give my 100 per cent no matter what character, show or genre it is,” she added.

The show also stars Nehha Pendse as Madam Sanjana and Sandeep Anand as Sajan Agarwal in lead roles in the show. The upcoming episodes will surely spread laughter around and make the viewers boje tickle.

