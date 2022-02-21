Must Read! Meenakshi Sheshadri looks unrecognizable in THIS picture

MUMBAI: Meenakshi Seshadri was the leading actress in the 80s as well as the 90s. She is still remembered by ardent fans for her acting chops.

Like many other actresses, she left the path of stardom and is away from the limelight. During her career of nearly 15 years, Meenakshi worked in blockbuster films and was a hot favourite among the filmmakers. She has donned every kind of role for which she received appreciations.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Bollywood celebs to settle abroad after leaving the industry

She is currently garnering attention for a picture she shared on Twitter. On Sunday, Meenakshi dropped a picture of her new look on Twitter. In no time, her picture went viral and fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “You were my crush.” The second one mentioned, “So glad to see this Tweet. Your art, esp in dance, has inspired a generation in India. Wishing you good health.”

Check out the picture here.

Post tying the knot, Meenakshi moved to the US with her husband Harish Mysore where they are living with their two children - a daughter and a son. She is also teaching Indian Classical Dance and started a dance academy named Cherish Institute of Dance. Talking about her films, she starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. Her debut was with 'Hero' in 1983 which also marked the debut of Jackie Shroff. Since then, she has worked with leading stars of Bollywood in popular movies namely Meri Jung, Dacait, Bees Saal Baad, Ghayal, Ghatak, among others.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Here is what actress Meenakshi Seshadri shared on 'Hero' completing 37 successful Years of Its Release

CREDIT: DNAINDIA