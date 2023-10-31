Must Read! Meet Arshad Warsi’s son Zeke, check out what he has to say about his career

Apart from being an actor, Arshad Warsi has also been a host for reality shows. Arshad Warsi’s personal life isn’t much talked about but people are always curious to know about his personal life, family and much more.
MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi, recognized for his role as Circuit in the movie Munnabhai MBBS, is an amazing and talented actor in the Hindi film industry who has won many awards and showed his acting skills in a variety of shades.

Arshad Warsi made his acting debut with the movie Tere Mere Sapne and since then the actor has never looked back. Arshad Warsi in the recent years has given some amazing performances in movies like Dhamaal (the movie franchise), Golmaal (the movie franchise), Jolly LLB part 1 among many.

He was last seen in the OTT series Asur season 2. Be it emotional, comedy or thriller, the actor fails to justify his character and just when you think that it’s the best he can do, the actor raises the bar.

Therefore, now we are here with an update about Arshad Warsi’s son. That’s right, recently, Arshad Warsi’s son Zeke Warsi got a lot of attention online and the audience loved seeing him.

In the post, we can see Zeke talking about his studies, career choice and if he is open to projects or not. Check out the post below:

A lot of people have been mentioning how he looks so much similar to his father, Arshad Warsi.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

