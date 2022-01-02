MUST READ! Meet Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti, and here are the time they both gave major couple goals

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters played by the actor and winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt the fans always look forward to knowing more in detail about their favourite actor Arshad Warsi and his family. So today let us know more in detail about Arshad Warsi’s wife Maria Goretti who is a VJ and a host by profession.

Indeed Arshad Warsi’s Maria Goretti is very less to be seen and captured by the media, she has very few appearances in any television shows and functions. We have seen Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria Goretti in one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma show. But there are many fans who want to know more in detail about her.

Do you know Goretti was a popular MTV VJ before being married to Arshad Warsi. She also hosted the TV show Do It Sweet on the NDTV Good Times channel. She also made a special appearance in the movie Salaam Namaste along with her son Zeke Warsi. She did a small role in the movie Raghu Romeo directed by Rajat kapoor and a sci-fi movie Jaane Hoga Kya. She performed the famous song of Harbhajan Mann in album Oye-Hoye "Kudi Kad Ke Kalja Leigi, Gallan Goriyan Harbhajan Mann"

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got married on 14 February 1999 and she met Arshad Warsi in 1991 when he was invited to judge a dance competition in college, in which she was participating.

Indeed both of them make a fabulous pair and they do not fail to give some major couple goals inspite of their less appearances together.

ALSO READ- (EXPLOSIVE! Samantha Ruth Prabhu CRITICISES the double standards for men and women; SEE POST )

No doubt these pictures of Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti indeed proves nothing but love and companionship, they both look fabulous together and surely gives some major couple goals.

What are your views on this do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front actor Arshad Warsi is gearing up for 2nd season of Asur and he also has Bachchan Panday with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ- (Must Read! Kota Factory actor Ahsaas Channa talks about the time when she was FORGOTTEN by the industry due to THIS reason)