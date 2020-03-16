Must Read! Meet Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, the actress who is all set to star opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri Productions’ next

Read on to know some interesting facts about Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma, who will be seen starring opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri Productions’ next.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 16:31
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an update from the entertainment industry.

Well, earlier this morning, we learnt that veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon will star opposite Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, in Sooraj Barjatya and Avinish Barjatya's next movie soon.

The official handle of Rajshri took to social media and gave this amazing news.

Have a look at the post!

 

 

In this piece, we bring to you some interesting facts related to Paloma.

Paloma is the daughter of Poonam Dhillion.

She shares a good bond with one of Bollywood's most loved actresses, Shraddha Kapoor.

 

She is a fitness freak, and she frequently inspires her followers through her photos and videos.

 

 

She loves Halloween. Here is proof! She also likes sketching!

 

 

 

She loves football.

 


 

 

She adores dogs.

 

 

There loves bringing out the in her.

She is passionate about travelling.

 

 

Good luck, Paloma!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

