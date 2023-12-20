Must Read! Meet Tanya Jacob: The Artist Who Stole Tanuj Virwani's Heart

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 17:07
MUMBAI : Get to know Tanya Jacob, the talented artist and marketing professional engaged with Tanuj Virwani. Born in Delhi and raised in Singapore, Tanya brings a creative flair to her career in contrast to Tanuj's entertainment industry success. Learn about their nearly decade-long relationship, Tanya's relocation to Mumbai, and the unique connection that binds their families.

Tanya Jacob, born in Delhi and later raised in Singapore, is a talented artist and marketing professional who has captured the heart of Bollywood actor Tanuj Virwani. Unlike her fiancé, Tanya is not directly connected to the entertainment industry but has made a name for herself in the marketing field. While details about her date of birth remain undisclosed, Tanya falls within the age bracket of 30 to 35 years.

Also Read: Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's Christmas-Themed Wedding: A Joyous Celebration in Lonavala

With roots dating back almost a decade, Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob share a history marked by deep connections. Their families have a longstanding relationship, adding a strong foundation to their bond. Tanya took a significant step in their relationship by relocating from Singapore to Mumbai, demonstrating her commitment to building a life with Tanuj.

Tanya is not only a professional in the marketing field but also a passionate artist. Her artistic pursuits include painting and dancing, showcasing her creativity beyond the corporate realm. In contrast, Tanuj Virwani has found success in the entertainment industry, carving a niche for himself with his acting career.

As the couple prepares to take their relationship to the next level, the wedding bells are set to ring on December 25th at Villa Sunaroka in Lonavala. Opting for an intimate affair with a Christmas-themed celebration, Tanuj and Tanya's love story continues to capture the hearts of those who admire the union of two individuals from different worlds, brought together by love.

Also Read: Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Tanya Jacob Tanuj Virwani artist Marketing Professional Bollywood relationship Wedding bells intimate affair Christmas-Themed Celebration Villa Sunaroka Singapore Mumbai Creative Pursuits Love Story.
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 17:07

