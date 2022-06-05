Must Read! Meet the family of music maestro AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Music Composer AR Rahman has indeed made his strong mark not only in the Bollywood industry but at the international level. With his amazing contribution in the music industry AR Rahman has indeed won the hearts of Billions across the world.

Recently we have seen AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance, audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik, the fans all over the social media are not keeping calm but showing the love and blessings towards the couple and the Family on this auspicious occasion.

Well having said that today let us have a look at the family of music Maestro AR Rahman.

Talking about the father of AR Rahman, his father Rajagopala Kulashekharan (21 June 1933 – 30 September 1976) was an Indian music composer who worked mainly for Malayalam movies. And talking about the mother of AR Rahman his mother is Kareema Beegum. AR Rahman does not have a brother and he has three sisters A. R. Reihana, Fathima Shekhar, and Ishrath Qadri.

AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995 and has three kids Khatija Rahman, A. R. Ameen, Rahima Rahman

