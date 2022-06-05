Must Read! Meet the family of music maestro AR Rahman

We have seen and loved the music Maestro AR Rahman and today let us meet the family of AR Rahman
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:17
movie_image: 
rehman

MUMBAI: Music Composer AR Rahman has indeed made his strong mark not only in the Bollywood industry but at the international level. With his amazing contribution in the music industry AR Rahman has indeed won the hearts of Billions across the world.

Recently we have seen AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to her fiance, audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik, the fans all over the social media are not keeping calm but showing the love and blessings towards the couple and the Family on this auspicious occasion.

Well having said that today let us have a look at the family of music Maestro AR Rahman.

Talking about the father of AR Rahman, his father Rajagopala Kulashekharan (21 June 1933 – 30 September 1976) was an Indian music composer who worked mainly for Malayalam movies. And talking about the mother of AR Rahman his mother is Kareema Beegum. AR Rahman does not have a brother and he has three sisters A. R. Reihana, Fathima Shekhar, and Ishrath Qadri.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Some lesser known facts about music maestro A R Rahman)

AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995 and has three kids Khatija Rahman, A. R. Ameen, Rahima Rahman

Well these are the information about the family of AR Rahman’s family, what are your views on AR Rahman and these amazing pictures of his daughter’s marriage, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Latest Update! Journalist files an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing Salman Khan’s relief in criminal intimidation controversy)

AR Rahman Khatija Rahman A. R. AMEEN RAHIMA RAHMAN Saira Banu Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to LAUNCH on THIS date on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Rajesh’s boss directs him to go to Lucknow by train
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
MUMBAI: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she...
Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' world premiere at Cannes Film Fest
MUMBAI: R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th...
'Blue corner' notice issued against actor-producer Vijay Babu
MUMBAI: A 'blue corner' notice has been issued against rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is...
Recent Stories
raja
Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari's upcoming anthem 'Made In India'
Latest Video