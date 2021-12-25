Must Read! Meet the lesser-known star kids of Bollywood

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars enjoy a huge fan following. Along with them, their kids also garner attention. While some are already famous among fans, there are some who prefer to stay away from the limelight.

Take a look at some of the lesser-known star kids of Bollywood.

Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman: Aryaman, who recently headed back to his college in the US, shares a very special bond with his father. In September, Bobby had shared a picture with his son on Instagram in the backdrop of the NYU Stern School of Business, and wrote, "Back to University….miss you already… love you my Aryaman."

Sonu Sood's son Eshaan: Eshaan is the elder son of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The nineteen-year-old is quite active on social media and has more than fifty thousand followers online.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha: Rasha Thadani, who has more than one lakh followers on Instagram, is very close to her mother Raveena Tandon. She often shares pictures with her on social media. In her latest post, she praised her mother for being the role model of her life.

R. Madhavan's son Vedaant: Vedaant Madhavan, who is 16 years old, recently made headlines after winning 7 medals at swimming championship. Proud father R. Madhavan penned an emotional note on the occasion of his birthday. He wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father."

Sohail Khan's son Nirvan: Nirvan Khan is quite active on social media and often shares photos on Instagram. As per India Today, Nirvan is working as the assistant director for the film 'Tiger 3'.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA